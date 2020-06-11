Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.72.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 2.96. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,890 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,605 in the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $5,570,000. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 170.2% in the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

