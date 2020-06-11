Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) versus VOLVO AB/ADR (NYSE:VLVLY) Head to Head Survey

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navistar International and VOLVO AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 1 8 2 0 2.09 VOLVO AB/ADR 1 4 2 1 2.38

Navistar International presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Navistar International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navistar International is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International 1.92% -5.82% 3.23% VOLVO AB/ADR 7.20% 21.80% 5.70%

Volatility & Risk

Navistar International has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navistar International and VOLVO AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $11.25 billion 0.25 $221.00 million $4.25 6.72 VOLVO AB/ADR $45.71 billion 0.72 $3.79 billion $1.87 8.67

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Navistar International. Navistar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLVO AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Navistar International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2018, it had approximately 727 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power systems for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for industrial applications, such as power generation and container trucks under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

