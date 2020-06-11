Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 317,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

