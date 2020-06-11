National Bank Financial Upgrades Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) to “Outperform”

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.94 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -729.33.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

