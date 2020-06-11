Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.61

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 959100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.30.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,538 shares of company stock worth $988,036 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $20,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

