Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 17.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price dropped 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.37 and last traded at $69.54, approximately 1,291,806 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 555,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,262,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,356,000 after buying an additional 8,581,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,412,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after buying an additional 627,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,076,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,682,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 267,255 shares during the period.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

