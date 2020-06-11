Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Down 17.4%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price dropped 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.37 and last traded at $69.54, approximately 1,291,806 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 555,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.
NBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.17.
About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
