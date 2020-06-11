Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.
MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.
TSE MTL opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.62.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
