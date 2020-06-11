Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

TSE MTL opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.23. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.3696649 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

