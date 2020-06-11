Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.97.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

