Morgan Stanley Raises American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $38.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

NYSE AIG traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 1,253,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,910,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.42. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its stake in American International Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 999,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 445,293 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 10,219.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

