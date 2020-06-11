Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 16th (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MNPR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, June 16th. Monopar Therapeutics had issued 1,111,112 shares in its IPO on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $8,888,896 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Monopar Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms have commented on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MNPR opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 million and a P/E ratio of -19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.