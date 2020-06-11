Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mobile Mini in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MINI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

MINI opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 59.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 1,433.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 988,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 923,836 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $34,234,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $16,395,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $13,487,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $17,898,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

