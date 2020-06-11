Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 20.2% in May

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 14th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.