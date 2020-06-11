Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 3,282,800 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIST. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 2,705 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.