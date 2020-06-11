Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 14th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 4,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

