Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $8.74. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 376,696 shares.

MIK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

