MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) vs. Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) Head-To-Head Review

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Realty Europe 190.52% 5.70% 2.52% MGM Growth Properties 2.32% 0.33% 0.17%

This table compares Northstar Realty Europe and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Realty Europe $121.97 million 7.02 $207.41 million N/A N/A MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.50 $90.26 million $2.33 12.94

Northstar Realty Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MGM Growth Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northstar Realty Europe and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Realty Europe 0 2 0 0 2.00 MGM Growth Properties 0 2 12 0 2.86

Northstar Realty Europe currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $31.21, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Northstar Realty Europe.

Volatility and Risk

Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe beats MGM Growth Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

