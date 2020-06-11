Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €106.70 ($119.89) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.25.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

