Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €115.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRK. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of FRA MRK opened at €106.70 ($119.89) on Monday. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.25.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

