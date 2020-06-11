McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.64. 13,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Barclays cut their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,874. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.