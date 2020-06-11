McKay Securities’ (MCKS) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

MCKS opened at GBX 211 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61. McKay Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 286 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

