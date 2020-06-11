MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TSE:MAV opened at C$3.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.35. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 million and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

