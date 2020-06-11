Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,130,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,978 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $111,457,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,769,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $88.45 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.74 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock worth $8,853,507 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.