Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of MASI traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.95. 5,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
