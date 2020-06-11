Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MASI traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.95. 5,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,015 shares of company stock valued at $73,459,646. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Masimo by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

