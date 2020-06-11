Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $132,292.19 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $225.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.44.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

