Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$16.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE:MRE opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.89.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.