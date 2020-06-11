Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.66, 47,210,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 36,354,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after buying an additional 9,210,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after buying an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 4,825,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

