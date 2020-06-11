Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Up 394.4% in May

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 394.4% from the May 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAGS. TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAGS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magal Security Systems stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

