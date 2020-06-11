Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 7.1%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares were down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.87, approximately 132,797,589 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 30,504,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 739.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

