Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$8.30

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.18.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.07. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

