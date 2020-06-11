Lucy Walker Buys 8,760 Shares of Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) insider Lucy Walker acquired 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,768 ($20,068.73).

Shares of ARR opened at GBX 179 ($2.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 242 ($3.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.36.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.