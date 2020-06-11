Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lovesac by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lovesac by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lovesac by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

