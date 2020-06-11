Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.62, but opened at $19.75. Lovesac shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 631,000 shares.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lovesac from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 142.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $258.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.86.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

