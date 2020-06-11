Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

