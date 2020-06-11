LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens cut their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,676,000. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

