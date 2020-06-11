LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LKQ were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,748. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

