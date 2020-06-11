Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,834,300 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 291.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,416,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 439,545 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

