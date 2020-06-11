Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 10.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price traded down 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, 713,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 436,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.53 million, a P/E ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,129 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $3,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 229,980 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.