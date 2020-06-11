Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s current price.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,937. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 426,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

