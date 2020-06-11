Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,050 ($26.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,764 ($22.45) to GBX 2,080 ($26.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 2,073 ($26.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,955.20 ($24.88).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,904 ($24.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,743.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,381.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 829 ($10.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,090 ($26.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $740.88 million and a P/E ratio of 136.98.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 75,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.05), for a total transaction of £1,181,250 ($1,503,436.43).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

