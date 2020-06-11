Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $142,950,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $126,867,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 254,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 731.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after purchasing an additional 236,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.64 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.