LEOcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $246.00 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00001001 BTC on exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $145,189.09 and $246.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,661.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.02505178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.02583322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00472211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00695616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00068805 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00545280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

