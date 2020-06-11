Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) Short Interest Up 1,085.7% in May

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 1,085.7% from the May 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NEBU opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $61,838.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $434,614. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

