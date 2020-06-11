Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,460 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

LEG opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.