Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9,352.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 273,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,080,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after acquiring an additional 235,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

