Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €43.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LXS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.94 ($59.48).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €48.43 ($54.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($72.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.09.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

