Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 14th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 1,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,637. The company has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 173,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

