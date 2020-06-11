Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

LIF stock opened at C$23.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$13.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

