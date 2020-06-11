L.B. Foster Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a report issued on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $15.46 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

