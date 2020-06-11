Kristen Marie Williams Sells 2,402 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $111,284.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,927.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,381.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Pacira Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

