Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.61% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

