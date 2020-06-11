Korea Investment CORP Purchases 34,000 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 164.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Hershey stock opened at $135.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

